Johns Creek, GA
225 Gladeside Path
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

225 Gladeside Path

225 Gladeside Pth · No Longer Available
Location

225 Gladeside Pth, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Desired Fulton County Schools! Gorgeous open floor plan features a dramatic two story foyer area, formal living & dining rooms, grand two story great room with lots of natural daylight, gourmet kitchen complete with eat in area and breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge fenced backyard with newly built custom deck perfect for entertaining. Master suite includes master bath with double vanities and separate shower/tub, spacious Guest/Family bedrooms. Swim/Tennis/Playground community, close to all amenities and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Gladeside Path have any available units?
225 Gladeside Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 225 Gladeside Path have?
Some of 225 Gladeside Path's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Gladeside Path currently offering any rent specials?
225 Gladeside Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Gladeside Path pet-friendly?
No, 225 Gladeside Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 225 Gladeside Path offer parking?
No, 225 Gladeside Path does not offer parking.
Does 225 Gladeside Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Gladeside Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Gladeside Path have a pool?
Yes, 225 Gladeside Path has a pool.
Does 225 Gladeside Path have accessible units?
No, 225 Gladeside Path does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Gladeside Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Gladeside Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Gladeside Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Gladeside Path does not have units with air conditioning.

