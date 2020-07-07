225 Gladeside Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Desired Fulton County Schools! Gorgeous open floor plan features a dramatic two story foyer area, formal living & dining rooms, grand two story great room with lots of natural daylight, gourmet kitchen complete with eat in area and breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge fenced backyard with newly built custom deck perfect for entertaining. Master suite includes master bath with double vanities and separate shower/tub, spacious Guest/Family bedrooms. Swim/Tennis/Playground community, close to all amenities and shopping!