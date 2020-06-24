All apartments in Johns Creek
Location

224 Bedford Alley, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxury Townhouse in Gated Brookmere at Johns Creek. Abundant Natural Light and All Upgrades. Open Floor Plan Kitchen w/Large CAMBRIA Island, White Stained Cabinet w/Elegant Back Splash, SS Appl.Beautiful Hardwood Flrs throughout Main Level, Upstairs Owners Suite features Lge walk-in closet, dual vanities,Lge shower & garden tub;2nd BD w/full bath on same level. First floor hosts 3rd BD/Study w/full bath, Lge closet. Gated swim/tennis community close to restaurants & shopping. Please click on this link to qualify https://forms.gle/iiJjtrjwvP5AqDu78. Qualification A MUST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Bedford Alley have any available units?
224 Bedford Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 224 Bedford Alley have?
Some of 224 Bedford Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Bedford Alley currently offering any rent specials?
224 Bedford Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Bedford Alley pet-friendly?
No, 224 Bedford Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 224 Bedford Alley offer parking?
Yes, 224 Bedford Alley offers parking.
Does 224 Bedford Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Bedford Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Bedford Alley have a pool?
Yes, 224 Bedford Alley has a pool.
Does 224 Bedford Alley have accessible units?
No, 224 Bedford Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Bedford Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Bedford Alley has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Bedford Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Bedford Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
