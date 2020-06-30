All apartments in Johns Creek
220 Pear Valley Ct

220 Pear Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

220 Pear Valley Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy open floor plan with natural lighting throughout! Relax and unwind in sun room overlooking private fenced in backyard. Huge master on main with spacious walk in closets and master bath. Great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Pear Valley Ct have any available units?
220 Pear Valley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 220 Pear Valley Ct have?
Some of 220 Pear Valley Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Pear Valley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
220 Pear Valley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Pear Valley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 220 Pear Valley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 220 Pear Valley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 220 Pear Valley Ct offers parking.
Does 220 Pear Valley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Pear Valley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Pear Valley Ct have a pool?
No, 220 Pear Valley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 220 Pear Valley Ct have accessible units?
No, 220 Pear Valley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Pear Valley Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Pear Valley Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Pear Valley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Pear Valley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

