2007 Westbourne Way

Amenities
Extraordinary Country Club South Resort Living Simplified on 2 Spacious Levels w 3 Bedrooms on Main. Beautiful Tri-Sets of French Doors w Matching Sets Opening to Inviting Private Oasis Pool, Stone Waterfall, Outdoor Kitchen & Landscape. Unique Open Spacious Architecture w Balanced Symmetry. Private Pool Views from Master Suite, 2 Story Brightly Lit Living Room & Large Gourmet Kitchen w Keeping Room. Gentleman's Office, Library, Large Recreation or Billiard Room w Bar & Full Bath. Hardcoat Stucco & European Design.