Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

2007 Westbourne Way

Location

2007 Westbourne Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022
The Country Club of The South

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Extraordinary Country Club South Resort Living Simplified on 2 Spacious Levels w 3 Bedrooms on Main. Beautiful Tri-Sets of French Doors w Matching Sets Opening to Inviting Private Oasis Pool, Stone Waterfall, Outdoor Kitchen & Landscape. Unique Open Spacious Architecture w Balanced Symmetry. Private Pool Views from Master Suite, 2 Story Brightly Lit Living Room & Large Gourmet Kitchen w Keeping Room. Gentleman's Office, Library, Large Recreation or Billiard Room w Bar & Full Bath. Hardcoat Stucco & European Design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Westbourne Way have any available units?
2007 Westbourne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 2007 Westbourne Way have?
Some of 2007 Westbourne Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Westbourne Way currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Westbourne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Westbourne Way pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Westbourne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 2007 Westbourne Way offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Westbourne Way offers parking.
Does 2007 Westbourne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Westbourne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Westbourne Way have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Westbourne Way has a pool.
Does 2007 Westbourne Way have accessible units?
No, 2007 Westbourne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Westbourne Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Westbourne Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Westbourne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Westbourne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
