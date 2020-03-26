200 North Falcon Bluff, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Rivermont
Amenities
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Rivermont. Spacious open floor plan with master on the main. Tons of natural light throughout and peaceful sunroom. Swim and tennis community in top of tier school district!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 N Falcon Bluff have any available units?
200 N Falcon Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 200 N Falcon Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
200 N Falcon Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.