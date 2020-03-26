All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

200 N Falcon Bluff

200 North Falcon Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

200 North Falcon Bluff, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Rivermont. Spacious open floor plan with master on the main. Tons of natural light throughout and peaceful sunroom. Swim and tennis community in top of tier school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 N Falcon Bluff have any available units?
200 N Falcon Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 200 N Falcon Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
200 N Falcon Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N Falcon Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 200 N Falcon Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 200 N Falcon Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 200 N Falcon Bluff offers parking.
Does 200 N Falcon Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 N Falcon Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N Falcon Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 200 N Falcon Bluff has a pool.
Does 200 N Falcon Bluff have accessible units?
No, 200 N Falcon Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N Falcon Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 N Falcon Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 N Falcon Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 N Falcon Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
