180 Pine Bridge Trail
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:53 AM

180 Pine Bridge Trail

180 Pine Bridge Trl · No Longer Available
Location

180 Pine Bridge Trl, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
B'ful & Spacious Home In Affordable Alpharetta/Johns Crk Neighborhood.Gorgeous Tall Column Front Porch,Newly Painted Ext.Sep Lvng/Dining Rm Flr Plan.Natural Light Thruout the Room.New Kitch Granite Cntr Top,Bthrm Counter Top,Dble Vanities.Brand New Ranch/Oven & Fridge.Kitch w/Brkfst Area & Open to Fam Rm.New Blinds,Ceiling Fans,Lighting Fixtures in Each Rm.New Brushed Nickel Chandelier in Dining & Brkfst Area.New Paint on Main Flr & Mstr Bdrm.New Carpet on Stairway,2nd Flr Hallway & All Bdrms.#300 Discount on First Month Rent if Lease begin on April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Pine Bridge Trail have any available units?
180 Pine Bridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 180 Pine Bridge Trail have?
Some of 180 Pine Bridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Pine Bridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
180 Pine Bridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Pine Bridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 180 Pine Bridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 180 Pine Bridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 180 Pine Bridge Trail offers parking.
Does 180 Pine Bridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Pine Bridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Pine Bridge Trail have a pool?
No, 180 Pine Bridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 180 Pine Bridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 180 Pine Bridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Pine Bridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Pine Bridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Pine Bridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Pine Bridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
