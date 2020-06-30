Rent Calculator
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
1775 Brookside Elm Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1775 Brookside Elm Drive
1775 Brookside Elm Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1775 Brookside Elm Dr, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Medlock Bridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to 85, restaurants and shopping. Great school district. Open floor plan. Separate dining room, can be used as a home office. Spacious master bedroom with tub and shower and double vanity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1775 Brookside Elm Drive have any available units?
1775 Brookside Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Johns Creek, GA
.
What amenities does 1775 Brookside Elm Drive have?
Some of 1775 Brookside Elm Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1775 Brookside Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Brookside Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Brookside Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1775 Brookside Elm Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Johns Creek
.
Does 1775 Brookside Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Brookside Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 1775 Brookside Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Brookside Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Brookside Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 1775 Brookside Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Brookside Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1775 Brookside Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Brookside Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Brookside Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 Brookside Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 Brookside Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
