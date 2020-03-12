All apartments in Johns Creek
155 Silk Leaf Drive

155 Silk Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Silk Leaf Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Sugar Mill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
Large home in sought-after Sugar Mill -top schools! 3 side Bricks, Full Daylight Basement. Tons of upgrades, New hardwood through whole house,New appliances! Granite Counter tops Kitchen, breakfast area, walk-in pantry, keeping rm. laundry room. Larger Master bedroom w/ sitting area, Large Closet Secondary bedrooms: one w/ full bath & other two Jack-and-Jill. Great neighborhood amenities: playground, pool w/water slide, tennis & basketball courts, stocked lake.
Walk to shop center ans high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Silk Leaf Drive have any available units?
155 Silk Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 155 Silk Leaf Drive have?
Some of 155 Silk Leaf Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Silk Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
155 Silk Leaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Silk Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 155 Silk Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 155 Silk Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 155 Silk Leaf Drive does offer parking.
Does 155 Silk Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Silk Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Silk Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 155 Silk Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 155 Silk Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 155 Silk Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Silk Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Silk Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Silk Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Silk Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
