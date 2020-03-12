155 Silk Leaf Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool sauna tennis court

Large home in sought-after Sugar Mill -top schools! 3 side Bricks, Full Daylight Basement. Tons of upgrades, New hardwood through whole house,New appliances! Granite Counter tops Kitchen, breakfast area, walk-in pantry, keeping rm. laundry room. Larger Master bedroom w/ sitting area, Large Closet Secondary bedrooms: one w/ full bath & other two Jack-and-Jill. Great neighborhood amenities: playground, pool w/water slide, tennis & basketball courts, stocked lake.

Walk to shop center ans high school.