Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:10 AM

130 Springlaurel Court

130 Springlaurel Court · No Longer Available
Location

130 Springlaurel Court, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Clean and cozy home located Laurelwood pool/tennis community. Top rated school district and excellent convenience location. Fully fenced large backyard for kids and pet. Most of kitchen appliance and kitchen floors are upgraded less than 2 years ago.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Springlaurel Court have any available units?
130 Springlaurel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 130 Springlaurel Court have?
Some of 130 Springlaurel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Springlaurel Court currently offering any rent specials?
130 Springlaurel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Springlaurel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Springlaurel Court is pet friendly.
Does 130 Springlaurel Court offer parking?
Yes, 130 Springlaurel Court offers parking.
Does 130 Springlaurel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Springlaurel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Springlaurel Court have a pool?
Yes, 130 Springlaurel Court has a pool.
Does 130 Springlaurel Court have accessible units?
No, 130 Springlaurel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Springlaurel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Springlaurel Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Springlaurel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Springlaurel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
