130 Springlaurel Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Clean and cozy home located Laurelwood pool/tennis community. Top rated school district and excellent convenience location. Fully fenced large backyard for kids and pet. Most of kitchen appliance and kitchen floors are upgraded less than 2 years ago.