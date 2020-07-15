Rent Calculator
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
130 Colony Run
130 Colony Run
130 Colony Run
·
No Longer Available
Johns Creek
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location
130 Colony Run, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
3 Bedroom, 2, full Baths, New floors, New carpet in bedrooms, 20 x 20 Bonus room, great for kids, office, media room, etc, fenced in back yard, excellent schools!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 Colony Run have any available units?
130 Colony Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johns Creek, GA
.
What amenities does 130 Colony Run have?
Some of 130 Colony Run's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 130 Colony Run currently offering any rent specials?
130 Colony Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Colony Run pet-friendly?
No, 130 Colony Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Johns Creek
.
Does 130 Colony Run offer parking?
No, 130 Colony Run does not offer parking.
Does 130 Colony Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Colony Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Colony Run have a pool?
No, 130 Colony Run does not have a pool.
Does 130 Colony Run have accessible units?
No, 130 Colony Run does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Colony Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Colony Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Colony Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Colony Run has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
