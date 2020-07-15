All apartments in Johns Creek
Location

130 Colony Run, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
3 Bedroom, 2, full Baths, New floors, New carpet in bedrooms, 20 x 20 Bonus room, great for kids, office, media room, etc, fenced in back yard, excellent schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Colony Run have any available units?
130 Colony Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 130 Colony Run have?
Some of 130 Colony Run's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Colony Run currently offering any rent specials?
130 Colony Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Colony Run pet-friendly?
No, 130 Colony Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 130 Colony Run offer parking?
No, 130 Colony Run does not offer parking.
Does 130 Colony Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Colony Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Colony Run have a pool?
No, 130 Colony Run does not have a pool.
Does 130 Colony Run have accessible units?
No, 130 Colony Run does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Colony Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Colony Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Colony Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Colony Run has units with air conditioning.
