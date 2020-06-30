12250 Broadleaf Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2019. PRISTINE, UPDATED, PERFECT! Large 4 Bedroom Brick Home w/ Level Private Backyard on Cul de Sac Street. Stunning Kitchen Remodel with GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, UPDATED LIGHTING & FIXTURES, GLASS FRONT CABINETS, HUGE DOUBLE ISLAND W/ DISTRESS FINISH. Great attention to detail! SPACIOUS VAULTED FAMILY ROOM. Separate Office, Living Room and Dining Room. Spacious Master Suite and Secondary Bedrooms, each with Adjoining Baths- the Perfect Floorplan! Large level backyard, mostly fenced. Quiet street. Great Swim/Tennis Comm! Hurry!