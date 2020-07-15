11660 Carriage Park Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Lovely home in pool community. Fully-equipped kitchen w/island, breakfast area, & view to family room w/fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Sep dining room. Master suite w/ tub & separate shower, dual vanity & walk-in closet. 2-car garage & fenced backyard w/patio. No dogs allowed; cats negotiable w/ pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn care. Tenant supplies their own washer/dryer. No Smoking. No section 8. $45 app fee, security deposit due immediately upon app acceptance. Lease must begin within 30 days of app acceptance.