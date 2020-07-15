All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
11660 Carriage Park Ln
11660 Carriage Park Ln

11660 Carriage Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11660 Carriage Park Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Lovely home in pool community. Fully-equipped kitchen w/island, breakfast area, & view to family room w/fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Sep dining room. Master suite w/ tub & separate shower, dual vanity & walk-in closet. 2-car garage & fenced backyard w/patio. No dogs allowed; cats negotiable w/ pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn care. Tenant supplies their own washer/dryer. No Smoking. No section 8. $45 app fee, security deposit due immediately upon app acceptance. Lease must begin within 30 days of app acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11660 Carriage Park Ln have any available units?
11660 Carriage Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11660 Carriage Park Ln have?
Some of 11660 Carriage Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11660 Carriage Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11660 Carriage Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11660 Carriage Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11660 Carriage Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11660 Carriage Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11660 Carriage Park Ln offers parking.
Does 11660 Carriage Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11660 Carriage Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11660 Carriage Park Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11660 Carriage Park Ln has a pool.
Does 11660 Carriage Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 11660 Carriage Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11660 Carriage Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11660 Carriage Park Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11660 Carriage Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11660 Carriage Park Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
