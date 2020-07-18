All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

11643 Davenport Ln

11643 Davenport Ln · (404) 538-0690
Location

11643 Davenport Ln, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Perfect Johns Creek Location. Spacious town-home in a Gated community! Great open floor plan. Fireplace in Family Room. Beautiful hardwood floors thru-out main, bright kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops and tiled back splash and stained cabinets. Oversized master with trey ceiling and luxurious bath and 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Laundry on second floor - Washer & Dryer Included in Rent. Minutes to Dining, Shopping, Emory Hospital! Private Backyard. Walk to Publix, Dining's, Shopping, Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11643 Davenport Ln have any available units?
11643 Davenport Ln has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11643 Davenport Ln have?
Some of 11643 Davenport Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11643 Davenport Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11643 Davenport Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11643 Davenport Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11643 Davenport Ln offers parking.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11643 Davenport Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have a pool?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have accessible units?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
