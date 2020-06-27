All apartments in Johns Creek
11643 Davenport Ln
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

11643 Davenport Ln

11643 Davenport Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11643 Davenport Ln, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Perfect Johns Creek Location. Spacious town-home in a Gated community! Great open floor plan. Fireplace in Family Room. Beautiful hardwood floors thru-out main, bright kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops and tiled back splash and stained cabinets. Oversized master with trey ceiling and luxurious bath and 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Laundry on second floor - Washer & Dryer Included in Rent. Minutes to Dining, Shopping, Emory Hospital! Private Backyard. Walk to Publix, Dining's, Shopping, Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11643 Davenport Ln have any available units?
11643 Davenport Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11643 Davenport Ln have?
Some of 11643 Davenport Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11643 Davenport Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11643 Davenport Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11643 Davenport Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11643 Davenport Ln offers parking.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11643 Davenport Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have a pool?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have accessible units?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11643 Davenport Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11643 Davenport Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
