11643 Davenport Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Perfect Johns Creek Location. Spacious town-home in a Gated community! Great open floor plan. Fireplace in Family Room. Beautiful hardwood floors thru-out main, bright kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops and tiled back splash and stained cabinets. Oversized master with trey ceiling and luxurious bath and 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Laundry on second floor - Washer & Dryer Included in Rent. Minutes to Dining, Shopping, Emory Hospital! Private Backyard. Walk to Publix, Dining's, Shopping, Entertainment.