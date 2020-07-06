11295 Abbotts Station Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Single house - Property Id: 190802
Beautiful Single house
2 Story Traditional+Full Basement+ 2car Garages
1st Floor: Living room - Dining Room with fireplace - kitchen - Washer & Dryer + 1/2 Bath, plus sun deck
2nd Floor: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths
Basement: Full Finished Basement
Available anytime. Rent $1,650.00
Direction: N ON 141 PREACHTREE PKWY. LT ON 120 ABBOTTS BRIDGE RD. SUBDIVISION ON RT.
School:
High: NORTHVIEW
Middle: RIVER TRAIL
Elem: WILSON CREEK
2 Years term Lease or more/negotiable
Move in Special: 1-2 Years term Lease or more/negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190802
No Pets Allowed
