All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 11295 Abbotts Station Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
11295 Abbotts Station Dr.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

11295 Abbotts Station Dr.

11295 Abbotts Station Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11295 Abbotts Station Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single house - Property Id: 190802

Beautiful Single house

2 Story Traditional+Full Basement+ 2car Garages
1st Floor: Living room - Dining Room with fireplace - kitchen - Washer & Dryer + 1/2 Bath, plus sun deck

2nd Floor: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths
Basement: Full Finished Basement

Available anytime. Rent $1,650.00

Direction: N ON 141 PREACHTREE PKWY. LT ON 120 ABBOTTS BRIDGE RD. SUBDIVISION ON RT.

School:
High: NORTHVIEW
Middle: RIVER TRAIL
Elem: WILSON CREEK

2 Years term Lease or more/negotiable

Move in Special: 1-2 Years term Lease or more/negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190802
Property Id 190802

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5401925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. have any available units?
11295 Abbotts Station Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. have?
Some of 11295 Abbotts Station Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11295 Abbotts Station Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. offers parking.
Does 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. have a pool?
No, 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11295 Abbotts Station Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College