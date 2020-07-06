11295 Abbotts Station Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Beautiful Single house - Property Id: 190802



2 Story Traditional+Full Basement+ 2car Garages

1st Floor: Living room - Dining Room with fireplace - kitchen - Washer & Dryer + 1/2 Bath, plus sun deck



2nd Floor: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths

Basement: Full Finished Basement



Available anytime. Rent $1,650.00



Direction: N ON 141 PREACHTREE PKWY. LT ON 120 ABBOTTS BRIDGE RD. SUBDIVISION ON RT.



School:

High: NORTHVIEW

Middle: RIVER TRAIL

Elem: WILSON CREEK



2 Years term Lease or more/negotiable



Move in Special: 1-2 Years term Lease or more/negotiable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190802

No Pets Allowed



