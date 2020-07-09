All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:36 AM

11225 Surrey Park Trl

11225 Surrey Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11225 Surrey Park Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom home in a great school district and is move-in ready! This home has been recently painted, has newer carpet, updated kitchen and updated floors. Main floor has separate dining room, office, family room and kitchen with a breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry closet. Master bedroom is open with a vaulted ceiling and the luxurious master bathroom has a walk-in shower with 3 shower heads & bench, separate vanities and a large master closet with shelving system. The large backyard is fenced and has an over-sized deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11225 Surrey Park Trl have any available units?
11225 Surrey Park Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11225 Surrey Park Trl have?
Some of 11225 Surrey Park Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11225 Surrey Park Trl currently offering any rent specials?
11225 Surrey Park Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11225 Surrey Park Trl pet-friendly?
No, 11225 Surrey Park Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11225 Surrey Park Trl offer parking?
Yes, 11225 Surrey Park Trl offers parking.
Does 11225 Surrey Park Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11225 Surrey Park Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11225 Surrey Park Trl have a pool?
No, 11225 Surrey Park Trl does not have a pool.
Does 11225 Surrey Park Trl have accessible units?
No, 11225 Surrey Park Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 11225 Surrey Park Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11225 Surrey Park Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11225 Surrey Park Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 11225 Surrey Park Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

