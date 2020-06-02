All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:15 AM

11210 Crofton Overlook Court

11210 Crofton Overlook Court · No Longer Available
Location

11210 Crofton Overlook Court, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
OUT OF THE MARKET.
THE FMLS LISTING WILL CHANGE STATUS SOON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11210 Crofton Overlook Court have any available units?
11210 Crofton Overlook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11210 Crofton Overlook Court have?
Some of 11210 Crofton Overlook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11210 Crofton Overlook Court currently offering any rent specials?
11210 Crofton Overlook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11210 Crofton Overlook Court pet-friendly?
No, 11210 Crofton Overlook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11210 Crofton Overlook Court offer parking?
Yes, 11210 Crofton Overlook Court offers parking.
Does 11210 Crofton Overlook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11210 Crofton Overlook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11210 Crofton Overlook Court have a pool?
No, 11210 Crofton Overlook Court does not have a pool.
Does 11210 Crofton Overlook Court have accessible units?
No, 11210 Crofton Overlook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11210 Crofton Overlook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11210 Crofton Overlook Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11210 Crofton Overlook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11210 Crofton Overlook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
