Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access

The regency at johns creek walk raises the bar on upscale living, perfect for those seeking the most out of life. Enjoy our state-of-art cyber cafe with coffee bar and entertainment lounges. Stay active with our fully equipped fitness center, or just get some r&r at our resort-style pool with cabanas and covered grilling stations. The regency at johns creek walk creates the complete living experience different from anything you have seen before.