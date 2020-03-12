11035 Pennbrooke Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

More photos coming soon. Full finished basement! In ground swimming pool &outside tiki bar. This house offers so much more. Upgraded kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floor throughout the home. Sunroom overlooks to the backyard and the pool. This gorgeous single family home located in top school district. Easy commute to shops and restaurants. Come and see!

