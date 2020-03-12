More photos coming soon. Full finished basement! In ground swimming pool &outside tiki bar. This house offers so much more. Upgraded kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floor throughout the home. Sunroom overlooks to the backyard and the pool. This gorgeous single family home located in top school district. Easy commute to shops and restaurants. Come and see! More photos coming soon. Full finished basement! In ground swimming pool &outside tiki bar. This house offers so much more. Upgraded kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floor throughout the home. Sunroom overlooks to the backyard and the pool. This gorgeous single family home located in top school district. Easy commute to shops and restaurants. Come and see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have any available units?
11035 Pennbrooke Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have?
Some of 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
11035 Pennbrooke Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.