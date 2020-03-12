All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11035 Pennbrooke Crossing

11035 Pennbrooke Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

11035 Pennbrooke Crossing, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
More photos coming soon. Full finished basement! In ground swimming pool &outside tiki bar. This house offers so much more. Upgraded kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floor throughout the home. Sunroom overlooks to the backyard and the pool. This gorgeous single family home located in top school district. Easy commute to shops and restaurants. Come and see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have any available units?
11035 Pennbrooke Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have?
Some of 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
11035 Pennbrooke Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing offers parking.
Does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing has a pool.
Does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have accessible units?
No, 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 11035 Pennbrooke Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
