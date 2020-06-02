All apartments in Johns Creek
1103 Sandy Lane Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1103 Sandy Lane Drive

1103 Sandy Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Sandy Lane Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Great location and beautiful condo! - Enjoy this active community that offers a private, 26 acre park on the Chattahoochee River! Stroll up the street for a cup of coffee or bite to eat. Easy access to N. Atlanta's major thoroughfares for an quick commute. Upper Level, light filled, 2 bedroom condo with Cathedral Ceilings. Kitchen with view to Family Room, lots of Windows and deck with wooded view. Breakfast/Dining Room. Washer/Dryer, water and sewer are included in the monthly rental rate. Excellent location close to 400, I-285. Walk to shopping, Bus Stop. Excellent Schools. Rivermont Village has its own club, pool, tennis court, and 26 acre Park on Chattahoochee River. Close to Rivermont Country Club that could be joined also. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing viewing please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE4645603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Sandy Lane Drive have any available units?
1103 Sandy Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 1103 Sandy Lane Drive have?
Some of 1103 Sandy Lane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Sandy Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Sandy Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Sandy Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Sandy Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Sandy Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 1103 Sandy Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Sandy Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Sandy Lane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Sandy Lane Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1103 Sandy Lane Drive has a pool.
Does 1103 Sandy Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 1103 Sandy Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Sandy Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Sandy Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Sandy Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Sandy Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
