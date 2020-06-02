1103 Sandy Lane Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great location and beautiful condo! - Enjoy this active community that offers a private, 26 acre park on the Chattahoochee River! Stroll up the street for a cup of coffee or bite to eat. Easy access to N. Atlanta's major thoroughfares for an quick commute. Upper Level, light filled, 2 bedroom condo with Cathedral Ceilings. Kitchen with view to Family Room, lots of Windows and deck with wooded view. Breakfast/Dining Room. Washer/Dryer, water and sewer are included in the monthly rental rate. Excellent location close to 400, I-285. Walk to shopping, Bus Stop. Excellent Schools. Rivermont Village has its own club, pool, tennis court, and 26 acre Park on Chattahoochee River. Close to Rivermont Country Club that could be joined also. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing viewing please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE4645603)