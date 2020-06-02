All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 11020 Egmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
11020 Egmont Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

11020 Egmont Drive

11020 Egmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11020 Egmont Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sought After Schools and Location ~~ Beautiful Home In Sought After Johns Creek Neighborhood.This Home Features Separate Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Separate Family Room w/Cozy Fireplace. Granite Kitchen With Top of The Line Appliances and Hardwood Flooring. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings and Large Master Bath w/Garden Tub and Separate Shower! Large Backyard! Close to Avalon Mall and Northpoint Mall~~ Schools: Elementary~State Bridge Crossing: Middle~ Taylor Road: High~ Chattahoochee~~ Get into this home before school starts!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 Egmont Drive have any available units?
11020 Egmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11020 Egmont Drive have?
Some of 11020 Egmont Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 Egmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11020 Egmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 Egmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11020 Egmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11020 Egmont Drive offer parking?
No, 11020 Egmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11020 Egmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11020 Egmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 Egmont Drive have a pool?
No, 11020 Egmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11020 Egmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 11020 Egmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 Egmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11020 Egmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11020 Egmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11020 Egmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College