11020 Egmont Drive

Sought After Schools and Location ~~ Beautiful Home In Sought After Johns Creek Neighborhood.This Home Features Separate Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Separate Family Room w/Cozy Fireplace. Granite Kitchen With Top of The Line Appliances and Hardwood Flooring. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings and Large Master Bath w/Garden Tub and Separate Shower! Large Backyard! Close to Avalon Mall and Northpoint Mall~~ Schools: Elementary~State Bridge Crossing: Middle~ Taylor Road: High~ Chattahoochee~~ Get into this home before school starts!!