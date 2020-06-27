10839 Yorkwood Street

Amenities

Well maintained Townhome in Johns Creek. Close to shopping, restaurants, excellent school district, and easy access to Hwy 141, P'tree Ind, and P'tree Parkway. Hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Small office/study off the family room with fireplace. Master bedroom suite and two bedrooms located on upper level. Private bedroom or rec room on lower level with full bath and private interior/exterior entrances. Gated neighborhood with lots of amenities including swim/tennis. NO PETS.