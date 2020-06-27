All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:06 PM

10839 Yorkwood Street

10839 Yorkwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

10839 Yorkwood Street, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

Well maintained Townhome in Johns Creek. Close to shopping, restaurants, excellent school district, and easy access to Hwy 141, P'tree Ind, and P'tree Parkway. Hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Small office/study off the family room with fireplace. Master bedroom suite and two bedrooms located on upper level. Private bedroom or rec room on lower level with full bath and private interior/exterior entrances. Gated neighborhood with lots of amenities including swim/tennis. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10839 Yorkwood Street have any available units?
10839 Yorkwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10839 Yorkwood Street have?
Some of 10839 Yorkwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10839 Yorkwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
10839 Yorkwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10839 Yorkwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 10839 Yorkwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10839 Yorkwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 10839 Yorkwood Street offers parking.
Does 10839 Yorkwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10839 Yorkwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10839 Yorkwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 10839 Yorkwood Street has a pool.
Does 10839 Yorkwood Street have accessible units?
No, 10839 Yorkwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10839 Yorkwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10839 Yorkwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10839 Yorkwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10839 Yorkwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
