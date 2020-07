Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly tennis court

Two Master Suites! 4 BR/3.5 BA LOCATED IN THE BACK OF THE COMPLEX. TWO GATED ENTRANCES. SWIM/TENNIS/PLAYGROUND/DOG PARK. COMMUNITY IS CENTRALLY LOCATED WHICH IS CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND COFFEE SHOPS. Double-sided fireplace, kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, gas cooktop, electric refrigerator oven, microwave. Breakfast Bar. Stairs have hardwood. Master Suite with garden tub, shower, double vanity, large walk-in closet. Guest Suite on bottom floor with private bath.