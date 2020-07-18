Amenities
10750 Mortons Circle Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Prime Location! Close to Shopping and A+ schools in Hunters Cove Subdivision! This Traditional Home Features a Rocking Chair Front Porch, Four Spacious Bedrooms and Two and a Half Baths. Gleaming Hardwoods, Fireside Family Room with Gas Fireplace Open to Light-filled Chef's Kitchen. Kitchen is Equipped w/ SS Appliances Granite Counters, Stained Cabinets, Kitchen Island and Ample Storage. Large, Level, Fenced Lot! Near 141 and State Bridge Road.
Schools:
Elementary: State Bridge Crossing
Middle: Taylor Road
High School: Chattahoochee
*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
