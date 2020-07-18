All apartments in Johns Creek
10750 Mortons Circle

10750 Mortons Circle · (404) 900-4088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10750 Mortons Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10750 Mortons Circle · Avail. Aug 8

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10750 Mortons Circle Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August! Prime Location! Close to Shopping and A+ schools in Hunters Cove Subdivision! This Traditional Home Features a Rocking Chair Front Porch, Four Spacious Bedrooms and Two and a Half Baths. Gleaming Hardwoods, Fireside Family Room with Gas Fireplace Open to Light-filled Chef's Kitchen. Kitchen is Equipped w/ SS Appliances Granite Counters, Stained Cabinets, Kitchen Island and Ample Storage. Large, Level, Fenced Lot! Near 141 and State Bridge Road.

Schools:
Elementary: State Bridge Crossing
Middle: Taylor Road
High School: Chattahoochee

*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE1862234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

