10741 Bell Road

Stunning custom estate nestled on 5+ acres in Johns Creek. Harrison Design Architects. Open floorplan with high ceilings and comfortable flow, 1 level Master living. Gourmet kitchen, 3 islands, top grade finishes and appliances. Walk-out master w/ 24ft vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large bath and closet. Upper level with 3 master-style suites, living room and balcony. Terrace level features full kitchen, large living space, media, bath w/ steam shower, custom outdoor fireplace. Copper ionized pool. Highly efficient concrete construction home w geothermal Heat/Cooling.