10741 Bell Road
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

10741 Bell Road

10741 Bell Road · No Longer Available
Location

10741 Bell Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
sauna
Stunning custom estate nestled on 5+ acres in Johns Creek. Harrison Design Architects. Open floorplan with high ceilings and comfortable flow, 1 level Master living. Gourmet kitchen, 3 islands, top grade finishes and appliances. Walk-out master w/ 24ft vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large bath and closet. Upper level with 3 master-style suites, living room and balcony. Terrace level features full kitchen, large living space, media, bath w/ steam shower, custom outdoor fireplace. Copper ionized pool. Highly efficient concrete construction home w geothermal Heat/Cooling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10741 Bell Road have any available units?
10741 Bell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10741 Bell Road have?
Some of 10741 Bell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10741 Bell Road currently offering any rent specials?
10741 Bell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10741 Bell Road pet-friendly?
No, 10741 Bell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10741 Bell Road offer parking?
Yes, 10741 Bell Road offers parking.
Does 10741 Bell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10741 Bell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10741 Bell Road have a pool?
Yes, 10741 Bell Road has a pool.
Does 10741 Bell Road have accessible units?
No, 10741 Bell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10741 Bell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10741 Bell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10741 Bell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10741 Bell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
