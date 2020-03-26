All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10730 Brunson Drive

10730 Brunson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10730 Brunson Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious end-unit townhome w/ hardwood floors, granite counters, open kitchen w/ view to family room, neutral paint&carpet, double French doors to private rear deck. Downstairs room could be 4th BR/Rec room or office, Master BR w/ hardwood floors. WATER/SEWER SERVICE INCL! REFRIG/WASHER/DRYER STAY
Spacious end-unit townhome w/ hardwood floors, granite counters, open kitchen w/ view to family room, neutral paint&carpet, double French doors to private rear deck. Downstairs room could be 4th BR/Rec room or office, Master BR w/ hardwood floors. WATER/SEWER SERVICE INCL! REFRIG/WASHER/DRYER STAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10730 Brunson Drive have any available units?
10730 Brunson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10730 Brunson Drive have?
Some of 10730 Brunson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10730 Brunson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10730 Brunson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10730 Brunson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10730 Brunson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10730 Brunson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10730 Brunson Drive offers parking.
Does 10730 Brunson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10730 Brunson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10730 Brunson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10730 Brunson Drive has a pool.
Does 10730 Brunson Drive have accessible units?
No, 10730 Brunson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10730 Brunson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10730 Brunson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10730 Brunson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10730 Brunson Drive has units with air conditioning.
