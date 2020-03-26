10730 Brunson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious end-unit townhome w/ hardwood floors, granite counters, open kitchen w/ view to family room, neutral paint&carpet, double French doors to private rear deck. Downstairs room could be 4th BR/Rec room or office, Master BR w/ hardwood floors. WATER/SEWER SERVICE INCL! REFRIG/WASHER/DRYER STAY

