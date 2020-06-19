10725 Glenbarr Dr

Amenities
Absolutely Perfect Location in NORTHVIEW School District! Private backyard. Unfinished Basement. Awesome 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath house. New hardwood floor replaced all carpets and all New paint. Granite kitchen, All New Appliances. Large bedrooms, brick home with private, fenced backyard. Master suite features separate shower, enclosed Water Closet, and large closet (also with hardwoods). Bay Window Living Room and Formal Dining Room! Fireside Family Room open to kitchen. Active swim tennis neighborhood - close to everything.