All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 10725 Glenbarr Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
10725 Glenbarr Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

10725 Glenbarr Dr

10725 Glenbarr Drive · (404) 538-0690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10725 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely Perfect Location in NORTHVIEW School District! Private backyard. Unfinished Basement. Awesome 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath house. New hardwood floor replaced all carpets and all New paint. Granite kitchen, All New Appliances. Large bedrooms, brick home with private, fenced backyard. Master suite features separate shower, enclosed Water Closet, and large closet (also with hardwoods). Bay Window Living Room and Formal Dining Room! Fireside Family Room open to kitchen. Active swim tennis neighborhood - close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 Glenbarr Dr have any available units?
10725 Glenbarr Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10725 Glenbarr Dr have?
Some of 10725 Glenbarr Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 Glenbarr Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10725 Glenbarr Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 Glenbarr Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10725 Glenbarr Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10725 Glenbarr Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10725 Glenbarr Dr does offer parking.
Does 10725 Glenbarr Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10725 Glenbarr Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 Glenbarr Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10725 Glenbarr Dr has a pool.
Does 10725 Glenbarr Dr have accessible units?
No, 10725 Glenbarr Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 Glenbarr Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10725 Glenbarr Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10725 Glenbarr Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10725 Glenbarr Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10725 Glenbarr Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity