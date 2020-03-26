All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

10678 Weir Way

10678 Weir Way · No Longer Available
Location

10678 Weir Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious Open Floor plan. Gated community in Johns Creek. Excellent N Fulton schools! Kitchen features Granite counters, & SS appliances. Large granite covered center island with double sink. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Family room features built-in bookcases with bonus room off family room

Roommate floor plan with full bath in 2 BR's. Large Master BR with walk-in closet, Master Bath with Jacuzzi tub & separate shower, double vanity sink

Community Amenities include swimming pool, tennis courts & clubhouse.
Convenient to GA-400, Shopping & Restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10678 Weir Way have any available units?
10678 Weir Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10678 Weir Way have?
Some of 10678 Weir Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10678 Weir Way currently offering any rent specials?
10678 Weir Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10678 Weir Way pet-friendly?
No, 10678 Weir Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10678 Weir Way offer parking?
Yes, 10678 Weir Way offers parking.
Does 10678 Weir Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10678 Weir Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10678 Weir Way have a pool?
Yes, 10678 Weir Way has a pool.
Does 10678 Weir Way have accessible units?
No, 10678 Weir Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10678 Weir Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10678 Weir Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10678 Weir Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10678 Weir Way does not have units with air conditioning.
