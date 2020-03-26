10678 Weir Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Spacious Open Floor plan. Gated community in Johns Creek. Excellent N Fulton schools! Kitchen features Granite counters, & SS appliances. Large granite covered center island with double sink. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Family room features built-in bookcases with bonus room off family room



Roommate floor plan with full bath in 2 BR's. Large Master BR with walk-in closet, Master Bath with Jacuzzi tub & separate shower, double vanity sink



Community Amenities include swimming pool, tennis courts & clubhouse.

Convenient to GA-400, Shopping & Restaurants!