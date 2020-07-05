---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be1b46c064 ---- Spacious ranch in popular Johns Creek. Fabulous community with swim & tennis. Large master suite with separate tub & shower. Vaulted family room w/ fan & decorative fireplace. Separate dining room could be used as a bonus room or office. Large eat-in kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space and pantry. $200 Admin Fee due at move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10650 Plantation Drive have any available units?
10650 Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10650 Plantation Drive have?
Some of 10650 Plantation Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10650 Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10650 Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.