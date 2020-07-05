All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
10650 Plantation Drive
10650 Plantation Drive

10650 Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10650 Plantation Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be1b46c064 ---- Spacious ranch in popular Johns Creek. Fabulous community with swim & tennis. Large master suite with separate tub & shower. Vaulted family room w/ fan & decorative fireplace. Separate dining room could be used as a bonus room or office. Large eat-in kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space and pantry. $200 Admin Fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10650 Plantation Drive have any available units?
10650 Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10650 Plantation Drive have?
Some of 10650 Plantation Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10650 Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10650 Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10650 Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10650 Plantation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10650 Plantation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10650 Plantation Drive offers parking.
Does 10650 Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10650 Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10650 Plantation Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10650 Plantation Drive has a pool.
Does 10650 Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 10650 Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10650 Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10650 Plantation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10650 Plantation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10650 Plantation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

