All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 105 Springlaurel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
105 Springlaurel Court
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

105 Springlaurel Court

105 Springlaurel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

105 Springlaurel Court, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated/renovated home for lease in sought after Johns Creek. Gourmet kitchen with quality cabinetry, granite counter tops, and newer appliances. Spacious master with large shower. Fenced level rear yard. Great schools. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Springlaurel Court have any available units?
105 Springlaurel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 105 Springlaurel Court have?
Some of 105 Springlaurel Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Springlaurel Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Springlaurel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Springlaurel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Springlaurel Court is pet friendly.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court offer parking?
Yes, 105 Springlaurel Court offers parking.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Springlaurel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have a pool?
No, 105 Springlaurel Court does not have a pool.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Springlaurel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Springlaurel Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Springlaurel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College