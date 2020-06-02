Updated/renovated home for lease in sought after Johns Creek. Gourmet kitchen with quality cabinetry, granite counter tops, and newer appliances. Spacious master with large shower. Fenced level rear yard. Great schools. Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have any available units?
105 Springlaurel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 105 Springlaurel Court have?
Some of 105 Springlaurel Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Springlaurel Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Springlaurel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Springlaurel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Springlaurel Court is pet friendly.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court offer parking?
Yes, 105 Springlaurel Court offers parking.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Springlaurel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have a pool?
No, 105 Springlaurel Court does not have a pool.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Springlaurel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Springlaurel Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Springlaurel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Springlaurel Court does not have units with air conditioning.