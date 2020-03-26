All apartments in Johns Creek
105 Oak Bridge Court
105 Oak Bridge Court

105 Oak Bridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

105 Oak Bridge Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ranch home on a corner lot, newer appliances, hardwoods, backyard has privacy fencing,favorable schools, close to shopping and dining, outbuilding, available for move in on Jan 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Oak Bridge Court have any available units?
105 Oak Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 105 Oak Bridge Court have?
Some of 105 Oak Bridge Court's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Oak Bridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Oak Bridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Oak Bridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 105 Oak Bridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 105 Oak Bridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 105 Oak Bridge Court offers parking.
Does 105 Oak Bridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Oak Bridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Oak Bridge Court have a pool?
No, 105 Oak Bridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 105 Oak Bridge Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Oak Bridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Oak Bridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Oak Bridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Oak Bridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Oak Bridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
