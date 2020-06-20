10004 Parc Sky Cir

Amenities

Privacy and walkability in this gorgeously updated 5/4 in prestigious Autry Township. Gated private community in the heart of John's Creek, this home welcomes you with hardwood floors throughout (no carpet!) a stunning updated kitchen and a private fenced yard. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops with breakfast bar and views to family room. Main level bedroom and full bath. Upstairs master suite includes a private patio, sitting room, enormous master closet and beautifully refinished bath with double vanities, sunken tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, two with private en suite baths are generously sized with large closets. At the corner of Old Alabama and Jones Bridge roads, walk to restaurants and the gym from this lovely home. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!