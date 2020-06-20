All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated May 28 2020

10004 Parc Sky Cir

10004 Parc Sky Circle · (404) 400-6197
Location

10004 Parc Sky Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Privacy and walkability in this gorgeously updated 5/4 in prestigious Autry Township. Gated private community in the heart of John's Creek, this home welcomes you with hardwood floors throughout (no carpet!) a stunning updated kitchen and a private fenced yard. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops with breakfast bar and views to family room. Main level bedroom and full bath. Upstairs master suite includes a private patio, sitting room, enormous master closet and beautifully refinished bath with double vanities, sunken tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, two with private en suite baths are generously sized with large closets. At the corner of Old Alabama and Jones Bridge roads, walk to restaurants and the gym from this lovely home. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10004 Parc Sky Cir have any available units?
10004 Parc Sky Cir has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10004 Parc Sky Cir have?
Some of 10004 Parc Sky Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10004 Parc Sky Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10004 Parc Sky Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10004 Parc Sky Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10004 Parc Sky Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10004 Parc Sky Cir offer parking?
No, 10004 Parc Sky Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10004 Parc Sky Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10004 Parc Sky Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10004 Parc Sky Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10004 Parc Sky Cir has a pool.
Does 10004 Parc Sky Cir have accessible units?
No, 10004 Parc Sky Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10004 Parc Sky Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10004 Parc Sky Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10004 Parc Sky Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10004 Parc Sky Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
