Irondale, GA
846 Crabtree Ct
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM
846 Crabtree Ct
846 Crabtree Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
846 Crabtree Court, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated, large kitchen, fenced yard w/patio, 2 car garage, master on the main, 3 bedrooms upstairs, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 846 Crabtree Ct have any available units?
846 Crabtree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irondale, GA
.
What amenities does 846 Crabtree Ct have?
Some of 846 Crabtree Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 846 Crabtree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
846 Crabtree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Crabtree Ct pet-friendly?
No, 846 Crabtree Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irondale
.
Does 846 Crabtree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 846 Crabtree Ct offers parking.
Does 846 Crabtree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Crabtree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Crabtree Ct have a pool?
No, 846 Crabtree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 846 Crabtree Ct have accessible units?
No, 846 Crabtree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Crabtree Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 Crabtree Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 846 Crabtree Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 846 Crabtree Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
