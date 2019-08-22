All apartments in Irondale
1951 Old Dogwood

1951 Old Dogwood · No Longer Available
Location

1951 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Fabulous New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath townhome with garage located in Jonesboro! Great Location just minutes from I-75, Shopping, Schools, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.
Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric.

Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months

Schools:
Hawthorne Elementary
Mundys Mill Middle
Lovejoy High (assigned)

If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us at:

Call Christle at 678)863-0707
Showing by Appointment Only

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Gorgeous New Construction 3br 2.5bath Townhome, move in Ready!

Lease Terms
$1.500.00 security deposit

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Old Dogwood have any available units?
1951 Old Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1951 Old Dogwood have?
Some of 1951 Old Dogwood's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Old Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Old Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Old Dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Old Dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1951 Old Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 1951 Old Dogwood offers parking.
Does 1951 Old Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 Old Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Old Dogwood have a pool?
No, 1951 Old Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Old Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 1951 Old Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Old Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Old Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 Old Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 Old Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.

