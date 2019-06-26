1929 Old Dogwood - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1634 sqft, $1,299



Brand New Town Homes Available For Rent

Apply Online: Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Showing By Appointments Call Chris Office: Rent: Starting At $1,299.00

3/BR 2.5/Baths Application Criteria: 01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months 02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- 03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months -- 04.) No foreclosures within 12 months -- 05.) No civil judgments within 12 months -- 06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months -- 07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income -- 08.) Must pass social security number verification -- 09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry -- 10.) Must pass criminal background check -- 11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months -- 12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) -- 13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history -- Lease Terms

$1,500.00 security deposit