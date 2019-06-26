All apartments in Irondale
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 PM

1929 Old Dogwood - 1

1929 Old Dogwood · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1634 sqft, $1,299

Brand New Town Homes Available For Rent
Apply Online: Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing By Appointments Call Chris Office: Rent: Starting At $1,299.00
3/BR 2.5/Baths Application Criteria: 01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months 02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- 03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months -- 04.) No foreclosures within 12 months -- 05.) No civil judgments within 12 months -- 06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months -- 07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income -- 08.) Must pass social security number verification -- 09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry -- 10.) Must pass criminal background check -- 11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months -- 12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) -- 13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history -- Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 have any available units?
1929 Old Dogwood - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Old Dogwood - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 offer parking?
No, 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 have a pool?
No, 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Old Dogwood - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

