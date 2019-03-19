1927 Old Dogwood - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities garage new construction

Fabulous New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath townhome with garage located in Jonesboro! Great Location just minutes from I-75, Shopping, Schools, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.

Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric.



Qualifications:

01.) No open bankruptcies

02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

03.) No civil judgments within 12 months

04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

05.) Must make 3x's rent amount

06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

07.) Must pass criminal background check

08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600

10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit

11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)

13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history

14.) Credit report must not be locked

15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

16.) No foreclosures within 12 months



Schools:

Hawthorne Elementary

Mundys Mill Middle

Lovejoy High (assigned)



If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us at:

Call Christle: 678)863-0707

Showing by Appointment Only



To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com



Lease Terms