1919 Old Dogwood - 1

Amenities
Fabulous New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath townhome with garage located in Jonesboro! Great Location just minutes from I-75, Shopping, Schools, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.
Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric.
Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months
Schools:
Hawthorne Elementary
Mundys Mill Middle
Lovejoy High (assigned)
If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us at:
Call Christle: 678)863-0707
Showing by Appointment Only
To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Gorgeous New Construction 3br 2.5bath Townhome, move in Ready!
Lease Terms