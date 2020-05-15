1864 Old Dogwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away.



Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.



Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the Townhome for you in Jonesboro. This beautiful townhome features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, black appliances, oversized walk in closets, ceiling fans, 9' ceilings on first floor, 8' ceilings on second floor, laminate hardwoods on first floor, iron spindles and oak handrails, garages (in select units), front stone or brick siding, covered front porch, and so much more.



Ready to view? Our Agent is here to help.

Marilyn Lamotte

(678) 619-4048

mlamotte@encorerental.com



Does this sound like the home of your dreams? Reserve it today by applying at EncoreRental.com.