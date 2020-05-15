All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1864 Old Dogwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1864 Old Dogwood
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1864 Old Dogwood

1864 Old Dogwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1864 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away.

Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the Townhome for you in Jonesboro. This beautiful townhome features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, black appliances, oversized walk in closets, ceiling fans, 9' ceilings on first floor, 8' ceilings on second floor, laminate hardwoods on first floor, iron spindles and oak handrails, garages (in select units), front stone or brick siding, covered front porch, and so much more.

Ready to view? Our Agent is here to help.
Marilyn Lamotte
(678) 619-4048
mlamotte@encorerental.com

Does this sound like the home of your dreams? Reserve it today by applying at EncoreRental.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 Old Dogwood have any available units?
1864 Old Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1864 Old Dogwood have?
Some of 1864 Old Dogwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 Old Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
1864 Old Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 Old Dogwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1864 Old Dogwood is pet friendly.
Does 1864 Old Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 1864 Old Dogwood offers parking.
Does 1864 Old Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 Old Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 Old Dogwood have a pool?
No, 1864 Old Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 1864 Old Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 1864 Old Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 Old Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1864 Old Dogwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1864 Old Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1864 Old Dogwood has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College