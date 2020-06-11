All apartments in Irondale
1779 Old Dogwood
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1779 Old Dogwood

1779 Old Dogwood · (678) 619-4048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1779 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1497 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away.

Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the Townhome for you in Jonesboro. This beautiful townhome features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, black appliances, oversized walk in closets, ceiling fans, 9' ceilings on first floor, 8' ceilings on second floor, laminate hardwoods on first floor, iron spindles and oak handrails, garages (in select units), front stone or brick siding, covered front porch, and so much more.

Ready to view? Please visit https://u25608.rently.com/propertiesSearch2

Does this sound like the home of your dreams? Reserve it today by applying at EncoreRental.com.

Contact our Agent for More Information:
Marilyn Lamotte
(678) 619-4048
mlamotte@encore.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1779 Old Dogwood have any available units?
1779 Old Dogwood has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1779 Old Dogwood have?
Some of 1779 Old Dogwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1779 Old Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
1779 Old Dogwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1779 Old Dogwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1779 Old Dogwood is pet friendly.
Does 1779 Old Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 1779 Old Dogwood does offer parking.
Does 1779 Old Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1779 Old Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1779 Old Dogwood have a pool?
No, 1779 Old Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 1779 Old Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 1779 Old Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1779 Old Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1779 Old Dogwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1779 Old Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1779 Old Dogwood has units with air conditioning.
