Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1553 Iris Walk - 1

1553 Iris Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1553 Iris Walk, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available Now 6 Properties - Property Id: 98344
Brand New Town Homes Available For Rent
Apply Online: Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing By Appointments
Call (404)717-7776 GIGI
or
Call (678)863-0707 Chris
Office: (770) 687-2752
Rent: Starting At $1,299.00
3/BR 2.5/Baths
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 Iris Walk - 1 have any available units?
1553 Iris Walk - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1553 Iris Walk - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1553 Iris Walk - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 Iris Walk - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1553 Iris Walk - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1553 Iris Walk - 1 offer parking?
No, 1553 Iris Walk - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1553 Iris Walk - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 Iris Walk - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 Iris Walk - 1 have a pool?
No, 1553 Iris Walk - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1553 Iris Walk - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1553 Iris Walk - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 Iris Walk - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1553 Iris Walk - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1553 Iris Walk - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1553 Iris Walk - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

