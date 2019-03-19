1553 Iris Walk - 1

Amenities
Available Now 6 Properties - Property Id: 98344
Brand New Town Homes Available For Rent
Apply Online: Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing By Appointments
Call (404)717-7776 GIGI
or
Call (678)863-0707 Chris
Office: (770) 687-2752
Rent: Starting At $1,299.00
3/BR 2.5/Baths
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit