Irondale, GA
1352 Iron Gate Blvd
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

1352 Iron Gate Blvd

1352 Iron Gate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1352 Iron Gate Boulevard, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c8041d029 ----
Nice open floor plan with kitchen open to greatroom with fireplace.
Spacious bedrooms. One with garden bath. Double garage and
nice level lot. Large deck. Convenient to schools and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Iron Gate Blvd have any available units?
1352 Iron Gate Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1352 Iron Gate Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Iron Gate Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Iron Gate Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1352 Iron Gate Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1352 Iron Gate Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Iron Gate Blvd offers parking.
Does 1352 Iron Gate Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 Iron Gate Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Iron Gate Blvd have a pool?
No, 1352 Iron Gate Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1352 Iron Gate Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1352 Iron Gate Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Iron Gate Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 Iron Gate Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 Iron Gate Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1352 Iron Gate Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

