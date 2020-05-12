All apartments in Irondale
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

1296 Larkwood Dr

1296 Larkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1296 Larkwood Drive, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet / 2 max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 Larkwood Dr have any available units?
1296 Larkwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1296 Larkwood Dr have?
Some of 1296 Larkwood Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 Larkwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1296 Larkwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 Larkwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1296 Larkwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1296 Larkwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1296 Larkwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1296 Larkwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1296 Larkwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 Larkwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1296 Larkwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1296 Larkwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1296 Larkwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 Larkwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1296 Larkwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1296 Larkwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1296 Larkwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

