All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1236 Labelle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1236 Labelle
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1236 Labelle

1236 Labelle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1236 Labelle Street, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Labelle have any available units?
1236 Labelle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1236 Labelle currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Labelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Labelle pet-friendly?
No, 1236 Labelle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1236 Labelle offer parking?
No, 1236 Labelle does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Labelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Labelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Labelle have a pool?
No, 1236 Labelle does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Labelle have accessible units?
No, 1236 Labelle does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Labelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Labelle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Labelle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Labelle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College