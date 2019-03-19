All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1224 Avery Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1224 Avery Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1224 Avery Dr

1224 Avery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1224 Avery Drive, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy house located in a quiet neighborhood.
Big yard fenced. Garage. Fire place.
Bamboo floor
Great layout for the starter family.
Everything is electrical ( A/C/ Heat / Water Heater
Cozy house located in a quiet neighborhood.
Big yard fenced. Garage. Fire place.
Bamboo floor
Great layout for the starter family.
Everything is electrical ( A/C/ Heat / Water Heater

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Avery Dr have any available units?
1224 Avery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1224 Avery Dr have?
Some of 1224 Avery Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Avery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Avery Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Avery Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Avery Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1224 Avery Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Avery Dr offers parking.
Does 1224 Avery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Avery Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Avery Dr have a pool?
No, 1224 Avery Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Avery Dr have accessible units?
No, 1224 Avery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Avery Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Avery Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Avery Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1224 Avery Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College