Cozy house located in a quiet neighborhood. Big yard fenced. Garage. Fire place. Bamboo floor Great layout for the starter family. Everything is electrical ( A/C/ Heat / Water Heater Cozy house located in a quiet neighborhood. Big yard fenced. Garage. Fire place. Bamboo floor Great layout for the starter family. Everything is electrical ( A/C/ Heat / Water Heater
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1224 Avery Dr have any available units?
1224 Avery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1224 Avery Dr have?
Some of 1224 Avery Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Avery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Avery Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.