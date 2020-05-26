All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1201 Sunday.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1201 Sunday
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

1201 Sunday

1201 Sunday Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1201 Sunday Lane, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Sunday have any available units?
1201 Sunday doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1201 Sunday have?
Some of 1201 Sunday's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Sunday currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Sunday is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Sunday pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Sunday is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Sunday offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Sunday offers parking.
Does 1201 Sunday have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Sunday does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Sunday have a pool?
No, 1201 Sunday does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Sunday have accessible units?
No, 1201 Sunday does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Sunday have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Sunday has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Sunday have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Sunday does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College