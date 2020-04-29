All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1158 Commons Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1158 Commons Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:25 PM

1158 Commons Court

1158 Commons Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1158 Commons Ct, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Commons Court have any available units?
1158 Commons Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1158 Commons Court currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Commons Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Commons Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 Commons Court is pet friendly.
Does 1158 Commons Court offer parking?
No, 1158 Commons Court does not offer parking.
Does 1158 Commons Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Commons Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Commons Court have a pool?
No, 1158 Commons Court does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Commons Court have accessible units?
No, 1158 Commons Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Commons Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 Commons Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Commons Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 Commons Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College