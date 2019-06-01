Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1142 Commons Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1142 Commons Ct
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1142 Commons Ct
1142 Commons Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1142 Commons Ct, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice size ranch home, 3 bedrm/2 baths. Large kitchen with breakfast room. Master has large walk in closet. Separate utility room, Two car garage. Average sized lot, requiring little maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1142 Commons Ct have any available units?
1142 Commons Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irondale, GA
.
What amenities does 1142 Commons Ct have?
Some of 1142 Commons Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1142 Commons Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Commons Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Commons Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1142 Commons Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irondale
.
Does 1142 Commons Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1142 Commons Ct does offer parking.
Does 1142 Commons Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 Commons Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Commons Ct have a pool?
No, 1142 Commons Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1142 Commons Ct have accessible units?
No, 1142 Commons Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Commons Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 Commons Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 Commons Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 Commons Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Irondale 3 Bedrooms
Irondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with Garage
Irondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College