1099 BONITA CIR.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible Price on This 3 Bed/2 Bath Home With 2 Car Garage and Fenced-In Yard-Ready for Move in March 1st! - CHECK BACK THIS WEEKEND FOR UPDATED INTERIOR PICTURES!



3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch-Style Home With Fresh Paint and Other Updates!



The Large Living Room With Fireplace And Pitched Ceilings opens onto the Eat-In-Kitchen which Includes a New Stove & Refrigerator. A Dishwasher is Also Included. Off the Dining Area there is Direct Access To The Fenced-In Patio Area.



The Master Suite Features Garden Tub, A Dual Sink Vanity And Separate Shower. The two secondary bedrooms share a full hall bath.



Property Includes A 2 Car Garage.



Unfortunately, this home is not voucher friendly. Small pets accepted with deposit, but no aggressive breeds please.



At This Price...It Won't last! Contact Mike if you have any questions: 404.205.1663



(RLNE4111768)