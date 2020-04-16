All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1083 Lombardy Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1083 Lombardy Way
Last updated April 16 2020 at 12:34 AM

1083 Lombardy Way

1083 Lombardy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1083 Lombardy Way, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 Lombardy Way have any available units?
1083 Lombardy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1083 Lombardy Way currently offering any rent specials?
1083 Lombardy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 Lombardy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1083 Lombardy Way is pet friendly.
Does 1083 Lombardy Way offer parking?
No, 1083 Lombardy Way does not offer parking.
Does 1083 Lombardy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1083 Lombardy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 Lombardy Way have a pool?
No, 1083 Lombardy Way does not have a pool.
Does 1083 Lombardy Way have accessible units?
No, 1083 Lombardy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 Lombardy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1083 Lombardy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1083 Lombardy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1083 Lombardy Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College