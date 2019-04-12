Rent Calculator
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1072 Greendale Lane
1072 Greendale Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1072 Greendale Lane, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1072 Greendale Lane have any available units?
1072 Greendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irondale, GA
.
What amenities does 1072 Greendale Lane have?
Some of 1072 Greendale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1072 Greendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Greendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Greendale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1072 Greendale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irondale
.
Does 1072 Greendale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1072 Greendale Lane offers parking.
Does 1072 Greendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 Greendale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Greendale Lane have a pool?
No, 1072 Greendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1072 Greendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1072 Greendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Greendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1072 Greendale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 Greendale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1072 Greendale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
